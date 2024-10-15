Andaseat Pre-Black Friday Event Offers Early Savings On Ergonomic Gaming Chairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat , a recognized name in ergonomic seating, has announced its Pre-Black Friday event, beginning October 5 and running until October 30. This promotion provides an opportunity for customers to explore early discounts on a variety of gaming chairs designed to enhance comfort and productivity. The campaign aims to cater to gamers, remote workers, and professionals with an array of high-performance seating options.Highlighted Products: Kaiser Series for Comfort and DurabilityThe Kaiser Series is among the featured product lines in the promotion, providing a combination of ergonomic design and durability. The Kaiser 3 Pro L and Kaiser 4 L models are designed with advanced lumbar support and modular features, meeting the needs of those who spend extended periods sitting.Kaiser 3 Pro L: Known for its adjustable 5D armrests and modular MagClap assembly system, this chair supports users in finding their ideal sitting position. Equipped with a memory foam headrest, it offers enhanced neck support, making it suitable for gamers and professionals alike.Kaiser 4 L: Designed with a 4D lumbar system and MagSwapTM technology, the Kaiser 4 L allows users to personalize their seating experience. Built from durable materials, it ensures long-lasting performance.Both models are available at reduced prices during the early promotion, with the Kaiser 3 Pro L priced at $459 and the Kaiser 4 L at $519.New X-Air Mesh Series Introduced for Breathable SeatingAndaSeat's X-Air Mesh Series is also featured in the campaign, offering breathable mesh fabric across the seat, backrest, and headrest. This design promotes airflow, providing enhanced comfort during extended use.X-Air Pro: Equipped with a self-adjusting tilt mechanism, this model responds to users' weight and posture, delivering ergonomic support with four tilt-lock options. With a recline range of 105° to 126°, the X-Air Pro caters to both work and relaxation.The X-Air Pro is priced at $449, while the standard X-Air version is available at $399, making the series accessible to a range of customers.Interactive Rewards: Play & Win Game Adds EngagementAndaSeat introduces an interactive element to the campaign through its Play & Win Game, designed to offer additional discounts to participants. Shoppers can unlock prizes ranging from $10 to $100, ensuring added value during the promotional period.Guaranteed Prizes: Every participant receives a coupon to apply toward their purchase.Engaging Experience: The game creates a dynamic shopping environment, encouraging customers to maximize their savings.Daily Flash Sales Provide Additional OpportunitiesThroughout the campaign, AndaSeat will feature daily flash sales, highlighting different models at significant discounts. These time-limited offers begin at 8:00 PM (GMT-07:00) each evening, with savings of up to $200 available on select products.Upcoming Black Friday PromotionsWhile the current promotion offers considerable savings, AndaSeat has announced that further discounts and exclusive offers will follow during the Black Friday season. Details about these additional deals will be released later in October.About AndaSeatAndaSeat specializes in ergonomic seating solutions, focusing on creating chairs that meet the needs of gamers, professionals, and remote workers. Known for its blend of comfort and innovation, AndaSeat products are designed to promote well-being and enhance productivity.For more information on the Pre-Black Friday event, visit the official AndaSeat website.

