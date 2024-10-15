Infinigate And CYREBRO Expand Partnership Across Europe

(MENAFN- Pressat) Building on the successful partnership in Germany, Infinigate brings CYREBRO's end-to-end SOC solution to service providers across Europe, through the Infinigate Cloud marketplace.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 15 October 2024 . Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, announced today its expanded partnership with CYREBRO , an AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, bringing state-level SOC services to MSPs and MSSPs across Europe, through the Infinigate Cloud marketplace.

CYREBRO's scalable solution leverages AI, enabling any service provider to offer access to a fully-fledged Security Operation Centre (SOC) and high-quality MDR service. Utilising advanced proprietary technology and a team of highly skilled experts, CYREBRO offers an unparalleled blend of strategic monitoring, precision detection, threat hunting, and threat intelligence.

“The MDR market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2024 to 2032 and represents a growth opportunity we want our channel partners to benefit from,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer, Infinigate Group.“This is why we are extending our partnership with CYREBRO, which aligns closely with Infinigate's MSSD vision to enable MSPs on their journey to become MSSPs.”

Infinigate channel partners will be able to offer MDR services without the need to invest in scarce and costly in-house expertise, extending and complementing their existing offering to provide customers 24/7 protection. With its multi-tenancy by design, CYREBRO enables its partners to monitor a wide variety of risks and attacks, to shorten mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR).

Infinigate will provide a range of technical services to complement CYREBRO's platform, from helping MSPs install and configure the services for customers through to delivering incident response services to counter cyber-attacks and provide remediation.

“Our collaboration which started in Germany has proven that Infinigate is the right security distribution partner for us to expand our offering throughout EMEA, thanks to its expertise, channel reach and quality of service,” said Matthew Album, VP Sales, CYREBRO.“Infinigate's channel partners and service providers will be able to build equity into their own brand by

leveraging our state-of-the-art SOC to offer co-branded MDR, supported by our professional security and support teams. We are looking forward to our ongoing shared success and growth.”

CYREBRO solutions will be available through Infinigate across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, with initial focus on DACH, UK and Ireland.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

About CYREBRO

CYREBRO is a Managed Detection and Response solution that rapidly detects, analyzes, investigates and responds to cyber threats. CYREBRO's capabilities cover strategic monitoring and detection, threat research, threat hunting and threat intelligence which are augmented with incident response and forensic investigations. Using an advanced Security Data Lake with SIEM-like capabilities, CYREBRO monitors numerous companies facing a wide variety of risks and attacks to shorten mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). CYREBRO is vendor-neutral and easily connects to hundreds of different tools and systems, delivering time-to-value within hours.

