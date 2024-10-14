Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Providing Standout Option During Medicare Open Enrollment Period

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva is a leading provider of personalized and comprehensive healthcare solutions to diverse communities.“Medicare open enrollment for 2024-2025 begins on Oct. 15, 2024, and closes on Dec. 7, 2024, as noted in a recent Medicare Advocates article... Astiva provides a standout option during this critical enrollment period, offering a health plan designed to meet the specialized needs of its members,” a recent article reads.

“A key feature of Astiva's plans is its unmatched rebates and grocery benefits.

Members are eligible to receive the full Part B premium rebate of $174.70 monthly, helping to alleviate the financial burden of healthcare costs. Additionally, members benefit from a grocery allowance ranging from $100 to $135 per month – a valuable resource to help cover the rising costs of food... The company offers an extensive array of extra benefits, including transportation services for medical appointments, fitness programs, hearing and vision coverage, dental care and more.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage. For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit .

