Eatbeat To Showcase Innovation And Enhanced Features At EBAN European Angel Investment Summit 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eat Beat Weekly Diary Report

Nordic Diet

Eat Beat Logo

Eat Beat to pitch at EBAN Summit, showcasing new features like Weekly Nutrition Reports, diaries, AI-based insights, and intuitive tracking tools.

- Otto Schwarz, FounderNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eat Beat, the AI-driven platform revolutionizing healthy eating and nutrition, proudly announces its participation in the prestigious EBAN European Angel Investment Summit, taking place from October 15-16, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. As a startup shaping the future of dietary habits with personalized AI-based food recommendations, Eat Beat has been selected to pitch during the "Past - Present - Future Angel Investing Forum."The EBAN European Angel Summit is one of Europe's most anticipated gatherings for investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators. On October 15th, Eat Beat will present its breakthrough platform during the Group 2 pitching session, showcasing its advanced AI functionalities and innovative tools for modern nutrition tracking.New Features IntroducedEat Beat is thrilled to introduce its new Weekly Nutrition Reports and enhanced Weekly Diaries-the latest features designed to give users a more comprehensive and personalized view of their dietary habits.Weekly Nutrition Reports: This brand-new feature provides users with detailed, personalized nutrition insights, offering actionable recommendations for improving their diet week by week. Whether users aim to lose weight, maintain balance, or track their nutritional intake, the Weekly Nutrition Reports help them stay informed and make smarter food choices effortlessly. Each report delivers insights into meal patterns, nutrient intake, and personalized tips for healthier eating.Enhanced Weekly Diaries: Coupled with the nutrition reports, the Weekly Diaries allow users to easily log their meals and track their dietary progress over time. This feature helps users visualize their eating habits, making sticking to their health goals more manageable.User Experience Improvements: In addition to new features, Eat Beat has offered a smoother experience for logging meals and tracking nutrition more accurately.These updates reflect Eat Beat's commitment to evolving based on user needs and ensuring that the app continues to provide a seamless and powerful tool for tracking nutrition​.Exhibition Opportunity: Innovative Product ShowcaseIn addition to the pitch, Eat Beat is applying for one of five exclusive exhibition spaces at the summit, where investors can experience these new features firsthand. "Our goal is to give investors an immersive experience of how Eat Beat makes nutrition tracking simple and intuitive," said CTO Andrey Sobolev. The exhibition will highlight AI-powered meal planning, Weekly Nutrition Reports, and personalized insights that set Eat Beat apart from other apps in the market.Targeting Global MarketsWith hundreds of angel investors and startups from across Europe expected to attend, the summit presents a prime opportunity for Eat Beat to expand into global markets. The app, already available in Estonia, the United States, and Canada, has seen excellent user engagement, with over 20% of users actively adding meals for tracking​.About Eat BeatEat Beat is a cutting-edge AI-powered platform designed to help users develop healthier eating habits through personalized meal recommendations and nutritional insights. Launched in Estonia in 2022, Eat Beat quickly expanded to the United States and Canada, providing users with an intuitive, easy-to-use app for logging meals, tracking nutrient intake, and receiving tailored dietary advice. With features like image recognition, barcode scanning, and the newly launched Weekly Nutrition Reports, Eat Beat simplifies managing and improving one's diet. Built on the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations 2023 foundation, the app emphasizes a balanced, sustainable approach to eating while empowering users to achieve their health goals. Eat Beat continues to innovate, making healthy eating accessible and achievable for people across the globe. The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play Store .For media inquiries, please contact Alex Romanovich at GEMEmail: ...Website : eatbeat

Alex Romanovich

Eat Beat LLC

+1 917-815-1151

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Personalized Food Recommendations with Eat Beat

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.