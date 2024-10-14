French State Budget Deficit Increase To 6.1% Of GDP
Date
10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The French state budget deficit is expected to increase to 6.1%
of GDP in 2024, which is significantly higher than the government
and Fitch's spring forecasts of 5.1% of GDP,
Azernews reports.
"We predict that France's deficit in 2024 will be the second
largest in the eurozone and will be almost three times higher than
the projected average deficit of the AA countries," the report
says.
Experts have raised the estimate of the country's budget deficit
in 2025 and 2026 to 5.4% of GDP. At the same time, they do not
expect the government to be able to reduce the deficit below 3% of
GDP by 2029.
The agency's analysts believe that the deficit will lead to a
sharp increase in the national debt - up to 118.5% of GDP by
2028.
By the end of 2026, the size of the national debt is projected at
116.3% of GDP. This is the second highest indicator among the
AA-rated States and is more than twice the average for this
category.
It should be noted that earlier Fitch changed the forecast of
the long-term issuer default ratings in foreign and national
currencies of France to "negative" from "stable". At the same time,
the ratings are confirmed at the "AA-" level. Short-term ratings
remained at "F1+".
"Fiscal policy risks have increased since our last review,"
Fitch noted.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108777680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.