Women In Jharkhand's Palamu Praise PM Modi For 'Lakhpati Didi Scheme'

(MENAFN- IANS) Palamu (Jharkhand), Oct 14 (IANS) The women in the Palamu district of Jharkhand have expressed their gratitude towards Prime Narendra Modi for appreciating the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' launched by the Central government.

PM Modi government's Lakhpati Didi Yojana has seen a major transformational change in the lives of rural women with improvement in their condition. At the same time, these women are emerging as socially empowered.

Sujata of Aajeevika Sakhi Mandal said: "I was associated with this scheme in 2017. At that time my financial condition was quite grim that if money was required, one had to ask from family members."

"I had to depend on my family for my children's needs. When the family members wanted they would give money otherwise they would not. When repeatedly asked for money, the family members refused."

She said she received the Cash Credit Loan loan after joining the group in 2017.

"Ten of us started a small business by sharing Rs 10,000 each. We expanded the business to Rs 6 lakh following which we invested in big capital," she added.

"Today we are standing on our feet. I am educating both my children in Ranchi. Now that I have learned some skill training and started earning money, I have started fulfilling the wishes of my children."

"Everywhere people look at us with respect. Our advice and opinions are considered in the meetings. I look after the work in three panchayats."

Another woman, Gayatri Devi, a resident of Palamu's Garda village, said that earlier, they started the group so that some money could be deposited in the bank account. "There has been a lot of improvement since then, and we are getting several benefits due to the Lakhpati Didi Yojana," she said.

"Today we are standing on our feet and have started doing our work. This is a huge thing for a middle-class woman. We are very happy with this scheme launched by the Central government and express our gratitude to PM Modi."