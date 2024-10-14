Saga Viking Tours Unveils Exclusive Food - Centric Tours of Norway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gert KvalsundLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, Nevada - May 2024 – Saga Viking Tours, a Las Vegas-based DMC, is excited to launch its new food -centric tours of Norway. Crafted in collaboration with some of Norway's top chefs, including Bocuse d'Or winner Chef Ørjan Johannessen, these tours are designed to take guests to stunning locations perfect for social media. Founded by Chef Gert Kvalsund, these tours highlight Norway's finest restaurants and hotels in its most scenic areas.Saga Viking Tours Unveils Exclusive Food - Centric Tours of NorwayCulinary HighlightsThe heart of this new tour is the exceptional culinary experiences it offers. Here are some of the highlights:Restaurant Mirabelle and Cooking Classes at Beckerwyc HouseExperience a culinary delight at Restaurant Mirabelle with a special meal curated by Bocuse d'Or winner Chef Ørjan Johannessen. Guests can also participate in exclusive cooking classes at Beckerwyc House, led by Chef Johannessen.Michelin Restaurant and Himkok Bar, OsloIn Oslo, the tour includes a dining experience at a Michelin-starred restaurant followed by a visit to Himkok Bar, ranked the 10th best bar in the world. Guests will enjoy innovative cocktails using local ingredients and can tour the bar's distillery to learn about their unique spirits, making for a perfect nightcap in Oslo.Epic Norwegian JourneyThe culinary experiences are just one aspect of this comprehensive tour. The journey also includes scenic rides and visits to iconic landmarks, ensuring that guests experience the full beauty and culture of Norway.Explore the full list of stunning locations we cover, and start planning your perfect Norwegian adventure. See more detailed information on all our destinations here.Bergensbanen and Havila KystrutenGuests will enjoy a scenic journey on the Bergensbanen and Flam railway, showcasing Norway's majestic mountains and fjords. Following the train ride, they will sail along the coast on the eco-friendly Havila Kystruten, which glides silently into Norwegian fjords.Sagastad Viking Center and Gudvangen Viking ValleyExplore Norway's Viking heritage with visits to the Sagastad Viking Center and Gudvangen Viking Valley. At Sagastad, guests can view a full-scale replica of the Myklebust ship and learn about Viking history, while Gudvangen offers an immersive Viking village experience with traditional crafts and demonstrations.Trollstigen and TrollveggenGuests will be captivated by the dramatic landscapes of Trollstigen and Trollveggen. Trollstigen, known as the Troll's Path, is a serpentine mountain road with 11 hairpin bends that offer breathtaking views and thrilling turns.GeirangerfjordGeirangerfjord is often hailed as the crown jewel of Norwegian fjords. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Geirangerfjord is renowned for its dramatic scenery, with towering cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and lush greenery that create an awe-inspiring landscape.Bergen, Flåm, and MoreThe tour includes stops in the historic city of Bergen and the charming village of Flåm. Bergen, known for its colorful wooden houses and vibrant harbor, offers a rich blend of urban exploration and historical significance, including UNESCO World Heritage sites like Bryggen, a series of 14th-century Hanseatic buildings.Experience Norway – Your WaySaga Viking Tours provides personalized travel experiences, tailored to each guest's interests by keeping group sizes small (10-14 people) for individual attention. This food-centric tour showcases Norway's culinary excellence, cultural heritage, and natural beauty, with flexible itineraries to match guest preferences.Chef Kvalsund aims to bring his US customers to Norway for an authentic experience, ensuring each destination and activity offers an unforgettable journey.About Saga Viking ToursSaga Viking Tours specializes in creating bespoke travel experiences across Norway. The company offers unique, high-quality tours that highlight Norway's rich culture, food, history, and natural beauty. Each tour is designed to immerse guests in the most beautiful and interesting parts of the country, from luxurious accommodations to exclusive culinary experiences.Our commitment to personalized service and unique experiences sets us apart, as we strive to create tours that exceed expectations, leaving a lasting impression on all who travel with us.For more information, please visit SAGA Viking Tours or contact:●Email: ...●Phone: +1 702 595 3407

