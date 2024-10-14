House Of Dank Cannabis Company Announces The Second Annual High Ride Giveaway - Your Chance To Win A Ford Bronco Sport!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Dank Cannabis Company , a renowned name in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated, second annual, "High Ride Giveaway" sweepstakes. This exciting is H.O.D. 's way of rewarding loyal Clubhouse Loyalty Rewards members, offering them a chance to win a sleek, black 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Edition. One lucky Clubhouse Loyalty Rewards member will be cruising in style and comfort.

House of Dank is excited to announce the second annual High Ride Giveaway, offering loyal customers a chance to win a Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks Edition! The giveaway, which runs from August 31st to December 3rd, is sponsored by a range of leading cannabis brands.

To enter, download the House of Dank app available on Google Play and the Apple app store and become a member of the Clubhouse Loyalty Rewards program today for your chance to win. In addition, Clubhouse loyalty members earn 3% back on all purchases, exclusive offers, deals, & events.

Eligibility:

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The "High Ride Giveaway" is open to legal residents of the United States who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older and are members of the House of Dank Clubhouse Rewards program. Becoming a Clubhouse Rewards member is free, and more information on the official rules can be found here: High Ride Giveaway Official Rules . Employees of HOD Event Pros, LLC or its parent companies, affiliates, immediate family members, and households are not eligible. The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Sweepstakes Period: The "High Ride Giveaway" begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time ("EST") on August 30, 2024, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. EST on December 3, 2024.

How to Enter: Participants can enter the Sweepstakes in two ways:

In-Store Entry: Receive one entry for every eligible in-store purchase of $20 or more (taxes included) at any House of Dank retail location in Michigan. Eligible in-store purchases include products from brands sponsoring the giveaway. Eligible entrants are automatically entered once per day for qualifying in-store purchases.Mail-In Entry ("AMOE"): To enter without making a purchase, print the words "High Ride Giveaway Entry," along with your first and last name, date of birth, address (no P.O. boxes accepted), city, state, zip code, telephone number, email address, and the words "I agree to the Official Rules" on a 3"x5" card. Mail the completed card in a stamped business envelope to: House of Dank, RE: High Ride Giveaway, 30335 Stephenson Hwy, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Each mail-in entry card will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes. All mail-in entries must be postmarked by 11:59 pm EST on December 3, 2024.

Prize:

The winner of the Sweepstakes will receive a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks (VIN number 3FMCR9C62PRD52980), an iconic vehicle that represents adventure and sustainability.

"We're excited to launch the 'High Ride Giveaway,' as it showcases our dedication to our loyal customers," said Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank. "This promotion is a celebration of our customers' continued support, and with the help of some of Michigan's top cannabis brands, one lucky winner will have the chance to drive away in style with the Ford Bronco Sport."

Eligible partner brands include - Roses, Platinum Vape, Amnesia/Presidential, Sauce, STIIIZY, Mitten Extracts, Breeze, MKX, Jeeter, Pressure Pack, North Coast, Runtz, Top Smoke, and Zoot. And a special thank you to HydroDepot and Legend Motors for making this giveaway possible.

House of Dank Cannabis Company has established itself as a trusted name in the cannabis industry, known for exceptional products, outstanding customer service, and community involvement. The "High Ride Giveaway" is a testament to their appreciation for their valued customers.

Stay tuned for more details and updates on this exciting promotion by following us on our social media channels and visiting our website .

For more information about the "High Ride Giveaway" and official rules, please visit .

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

Angela Cataldo

[email protected]

(248)-385-5294

SOURCE House Of Dank LLC

