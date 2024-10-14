Israeli Occupation Shot Dead Two Palestinians In W. Bank
Date
10/14/2024 9:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation shot dead, Monday, two Palestinian youths in Jenin, West Bank, Palestinian health Ministry reported Monday.
In a press release, the ministry stated that the two arrived at the hospital, as the ongoing aggression against Jenin by the Israeli occupation.
On its part, Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced their medical staff helped four injured Palestinians during the clash between the Israeli occupation forces and the Youths.
In addition, Israeli occupation forces raided the city and surrounded one of the houses, with their military forces they attacked Palestinian youths. (end)
nq
MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108776467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.