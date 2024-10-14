Israeli Occupation Shot Dead Two Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Israeli shot dead, Monday, two Palestinian youths in Jenin, West Bank, Palestinian reported Monday.

In a press release, the ministry stated that the two arrived at the hospital, as the ongoing aggression against Jenin by the Israeli occupation.

On its part, Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced their medical staff helped four Palestinians during the clash between the Israeli occupation forces and the Youths.

In addition, Israeli occupation forces raided the city and surrounded one of the houses, with their military forces they attacked Palestinian youths. (end)

