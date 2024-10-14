Datar Cancer Genetics Showcases New Multi-Omics Tumor Profiling Data At MAP Oncology Congress 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr Darshana PatilGUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Datar Cancer Genetics (Datar) today announced the release of new data related to the clinical benefits of multi-omics tumor profiling at the Molecular Analysis for Precision (MAP) Oncology 2024 (London, 16-18 October 2024).Datar's findings demonstrate the advantages of multi-analyte tumor profiling (known as Encyclopedic Tumor Analysis), and provide more effective clinical decision making in the treatment of solid organ cancers, especially those which are difficult to treat.“Cancers comprise a diverse set of malignancies driven by complex molecular mechanisms, often resulting in poor clinical outcomes. Identification of such molecular pathways can aid in the development of personalised treatments”, according to Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman, Cancer Institute at Medanta Medicity Gurugram, India and one of the eminent medical oncologists in Asia.“The data demonstrates even while there may be limited availability of existing targetable alterations, comprehensive analysis of molecular pathways can identify potential targets for future therapeutic developments. The innovative approach also helps in the selection of safer and more efficacious personalised regimens, which yield tangible progression-free survival and overall survival benefits in difficult-to-treat, advanced cancers.”“Individualising the anti-cancer regimen for each patient based on the unique molecular and functional characteristics of the tumor interactome can reduce the risks of treatment failure and potentially improve clinical response” said Dr Darshana Patil, Group Medical Director at Datar.“The multi-analyte Exacta TM platform offers a unique combination of detailed molecular analysis for targeted therapy, comprehensive gene expression pathway analysis, as well as cell-based analysis for cytotoxic therapy guidance. ExactaTM helps to identify the most efficacious drugs for individual cancers and enables highly personalised treatment strategies, beyond the conventional perspective, even for refractory cancers.”Datar's findings are reported in the following posters to be presented at the MAP conference :-Is it time to incorporate next generation sequencing of body fluids for detection of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) alterations?-Differential impact of increased neoantigen load on PD-L1 positive immune cell infiltrations in comparison to PD-L1 expression on tumor cells.-Unveiling the molecular landscape of head and neck cancer: Pathway dysregulations and potential therapeutic targets.-ESR1 fusions as potential mechanism of resistance to endocrine therapy in metastatic breast cancer.The team behind this clinical data, comprised of experts from prestigious medical institutions and Datar, and combined with AI-driven biotech solutions, the group aims to transform the journey of cancer patients. Datar's participation in the MAP Congress 2024 is a testament to the company's commitment to advancing precision oncology and improving patient outcomes. The company looks forward to sharing further data findings and collaborating with experts in the field to further advance cancer research and treatment.About DatarDatar is a leading cancer research corporation, specialising in non-invasive techniques for better cancer detection and management of cancer. Datar has state-of-the-art molecular genomic laboratories in the United Kingdom (U.K.) and India. The facilities are accredited by College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, and ISO27001. Our team of scientists, clinicians and experts, based out of the U.K., Germany, U.S.A., Middle East and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management. For more information on Datar's innovative solutions, please visit their website at datarpgx or follow on LinkedIn .

