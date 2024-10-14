Innovative New Baby Products Earn Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA ) proudly announced the 2024 Innovation Awards winners yesterday during Prego in Chicago, Illinois. The JPMA Innovation Awards recognize the most exciting new baby and children's products on the market.

Four special award recipients and 11 category winners were selected. Winners were determined by a panel of judges comprised of industry

experts, representatives, and retailers.

For the JPMA Parents' Pick Award, more than 1,200

parents voted for their must-have product.



"Creating innovative baby and children's products isn't always about reinventing the wheel," commented judge Leah Rocketto, Associate Commerce Director for Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting. "Rather, it's about tweaking the wheel to help solve those seemingly small problems us parents face every day. I was extremely impressed with the number of JPMA Innovation Awards nominees that prioritized saving parents time and space or just provided peace of mind. And the winners truly lighten the physical and mental load when it comes to raising kids."

The 2024 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners are:

BEST IN SHOW

Haakaa Shell Wearable Silicone Breast Pump

PARENTS' PICK

HALO® Easy Transition Sleepsack®

EDITOR'S PICK

Graco® Read-with-Me 4-in-1 Convertible Bookshelf Crib with Drawer by Storkcraft

TRIED AND TRUE

Safety 1st Grow & Go Car Seat

DESIGN/FASHION/STYLE

Maxi-Cosi Tana 360° Rotating Modular Stroller

INFANT/PARENT CARE

Medela Easy Pour Breast Milk Storage Bags

PLAY/ENTERTAINMENT

Skip Hop Discoverosity 3-in-1 Sensory Table

SAFETY

Munchkin Mini Thermometer

ON THE GO

Tula Printed Mesh Explore Carrier

NURSERY

Boppy® Bassinet

CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS

Diono® Connect3® RXT 2-in-1 High-Back Booster

TECHNOLOGY

Cybex e-Gazelle S Stroller

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY/SUSTAINABILITY

Dekor Eko Diaper Pail & Eko Refills

FEEDING/BATHING/CHANGING

Emulait Anatomy Bottle With Responsive Flow

STROLLER

Cybex Libelle Travel Stroller

"From strollers and bottles to car seats and cribs, I'm amazed to see the creativity and convenience infused into the products that won this year's Innovation Awards,"

said

JPMA Executive Director Lisa Trofe. "Manufacturers of baby and children's products continue to invent items that make caring for little ones safer, more convenient, and even more fun. Expecting and new parents will want to add these award-winning products to their wish lists!"

Find full descriptions of the winning products HERE ,

and high-resolution images of the winning products HERE .

The 2024 Innovation Awards Judges Panel is an esteemed group of industry experts. This year's panel included:



Sara Delkoski Bakken, Director - Product Safety, Quality and Regulatory (PSQR), Target

Adrienne Gallardo, Program Manager, Doernbecher Injury Prevention Program, Doernbecher Children's Hospital

Jessica Hartshorn, Contributing Writer, Good Housekeeping Institute

Dani Martinson, Marketing Director, Babies "R" Us

Leah Rocketto, Associate Commerce Director, Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting Rachael Shaggot, Founder and President, Best Practice Quality, LLC

The JPMA Innovation Awards thanks our judges; our Editor's Pick sponsor

Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes BabyCenter and What to Expect; and Prego Expo, host of the JPMA Innovation Awards winners announcement.

About the JPMA Innovation Awards

The JPMA Innovation Awards began in 1989 as the Most Innovative Product Contest and has become recognized as a highly acclaimed competition. In 2003, JPMA renamed it as the Innovation Awards to more accurately represent the focus on innovation.

About JPMA

The

Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)

is the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America. We work to advance the interests of manufacturers, parents, children, and the industry at large by advocating for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement. Our members uphold The JPMA Promise, which includes our industry's Core Values. We support our broad and diverse membership through member-only programming and industry promotion. Additionally, we act as a comprehensive source for baby product information, education, and philanthropy through our charitable organization,

JPMA Cares . Established in 1962, JPMA has spent more than 60 years helping protect future generations by advancing the availability and safety of products used to care for babies and young children. Learn more at

jpma .

SOURCE Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED