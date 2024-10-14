Ganja To Celebrate Jubilee Of People's Artist Ramiz Mirishli
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert on October 20
to mark the 90th anniversary of the prominent composer, holder of
the "Shohrat" and "Sharaf" orders, People's Artist of Azerbaijan
Ramiz Mirishli (May 16, 1934 - April 17, 2015),
Azernews reports.
The concert program will feature performances by the
philharmonics soloists, showcasing compositions such as "Dalğalar,"
"Vətənimsən," "Bir xumar baxışla," "Dedim tələsmə," "Bir könül
sındırmışam," "İlk sevgi," "Azərbaycan dünyam mənim," and
others.
Tickets can be purchased at the philharmonic box office and
online at iTicket .
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
