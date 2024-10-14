Qatari Diar Signs Agreement To Transform Lusail Into Smart City

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari Diar announced the signing of a strategic agreement with ST Engineering to develop and operate a smart city based on artificial intelligence and data analysis technologies in Lusail City.

This announcement came during the company's participation in the Cityscape Qatar 2024, currently being held at the Doha and Center.

The smart platform, which is scheduled to be implemented from the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2027, will improve city management with high efficiency and enhance connectivity, in addition to supporting sustainability goals and improving the quality of life for residents.

Qatari Diar has revealed exclusive investment opportunities, particularly in its prominent projects in Lusail City, which is the company's most ambitious project.

Visitors will be able to learn about the latest real estate developments in Lusail, which aim to enhance its position as an integrated investment and commercial destination that combines housing, entertainment, and business.

Qatari Diar also highlighted the available investment opportunities, such as the luxurious townhouses overlooking the waterfront in the Seef project, as the project is a distinguished addition to Lusail City, redefining the concept of luxury and upscale living in the heart of the city, which is famous for its modern infrastructure and sustainable design.

