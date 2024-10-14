MOPH, WHO Host 'Walk The Talk' Health For All Challenge At Oxygen Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Public (MOPH) and World Health Organization (WHO) in Eastern Mediterranean Region successfully hosted the 'Walk the Talk', Health for All Challenge yesterday at Oxygen Park, Education City.

The event, held the day before the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, brought together hundreds of participants to promote physical activity for health and well-being.

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, was joined by WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean H E Dr. Hanan Balkhy, ministers and health leaders from 21 Member States, delegates of the Regional Committee, and leaders and frontline staff from Qatar's health care sector.

Walk the Talk was also attended by members of Qatar's Olympic team, including weightlifter, Fares Ibrahim Hassouna; sprinter and long jumper, Bashayer Almanwari; and sprinter, Shahad Mohammed.

Speaking at the event, HE Dr. Al Kuwari said:“We are delighted to collaborate once again with the World Health Organization to organize this“Walk the Talk”, Health for All Challenge. This is the second time we have hosted this important event in Doha, following the successful Walk the Talk event held on the eve of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

“Today was a wonderful demonstration of our ongoing commitment to promote health and well-being. Walking is a simple yet powerful way to enhance both physical and mental health, and it was heartening to see so many people come together to support this important cause. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who participated and made this event a success.”

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, said:“Physical activity is fundamental to good health and well-being. We must transform our communities into vibrant hubs of health and activity.”

“To make physical activity accessible and effective we must advocate for inclusive programmes, invest in facilities that encourage physical activities, create enjoyable and safe environments and encourage policy-makers to prioritize active living in urban planning. What we see today is inspiring. Qatar is setting a great example of walking the talk towards an active life for all. Together we can break down barriers and create a culture in which physical activity is a fundamental part of everyday life.”

The walking route around Oxygen Park provided an ideal setting, allowing participants of all ages and abilities to come together in a celebration of health. The event also featured a range of interactive booths, including a joint booth by the Ministry of Public Health and Generation Amazing - a Qatari organization using football to empower our youth and improve the world. Generation Amazing played a pivotal role as a key partner in implementing Healthy Cities Programme making Qatar the first country in the region to have all municipalities as“Healthy Cites”.

Aspire Zone, home to state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure for sports and training in Doha, showcased their various health and well-being initiatives and sports programmes, while teams from the public health sector's mental health services in Qatar promoted the“Are You OK” awareness campaign, providing information on mental health and wellbeing from health and social aspects.

The event concluded with an exhibition football match, organized by Generation Amazing. Sports legends played alongside children from Gaza who are recovering following medical care and support in Qatar, in a display of the unifying power of sport.