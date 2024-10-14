Webuters And Benesse India Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This strategic alliance not only strengthens the between Webuters and Benesse India but also lays a foundation for future collaboration & innovation.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Webuters Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leader in digital transformation and IT consulting, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Benesse India, a subsidiary of Benesse Corporation which is one of the leading education company of Japan with a legacy of ~70 years.This collaboration highlights Webuters' dedication to providing contextualized support and optimizing Benesse India's Zoho CRM system and marks a significant step in their growing relationship.Since 2022, Benesse has been actively involved in the Indian education sector, aiming to make a positive impact and improve educational services to schools across the country. Webuters has utilized its vast expertise in CRM management to significantly enhance the functionality and efficiency of Benesse India's customer relationship management systems. This partnership aims to help Benesse India excel in customer engagement and streamline operations across its services.Key Benefits of the Partnership:Improved CRM Capabilities: With tailored modifications and integrations by Webuters, Benesse India has experienced a notable enhancement in managing customer data and interactions.Increased Efficiency: Automation and streamlined operations have cut down on manual processes, allowing Benesse India staff to dedicate more time to their core work and towards providing top-notch customer service.Insightful Analytics: Webuters has implemented advanced analytics that provide Benesse India with actionable insights with respect to customer sales and services in particular"Our collaboration with Benesse India highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional CRM solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of the education sector.," said Krishna Bhatt , CEO of Webuters. "We are excited to formalize this partnership, which will foster innovative and effective CRM strategies tailored to Benesse India's unique needs. Moreover, this partnership is just the beginning; we look forward to expanding our collaboration to include solutions and services which can further benefit the company.""We are in very early stages of our journey; which means that we are also discovering many of our requirements as we are moving forward. Also, ours is a small team still with many of our members performing multiple roles. The former means that any company working with us especially on our customer facing side needs to be flexible and contextual in its approach. The latter means that we need quick fixes and solutions to make the backend operations work for our team members more streamlined. Webuters work with us so far has been phenomenal on both these aspects. We thank the Webuters team in listening to us and for making our members' lives simpler” said Hemant Joshi. CEO of Benesse, India."We at Benesse are taking on new challenges in India. We are working on using our experience of supporting education in Japan for many years to contribute to education in India. The ZOHO system is therefore indispensable for the smooth management and operation of our customers' information and requirements. This is where Webuters' support has made a significant contribution to our business. They have been willing to challenge us with new requests and have helped us to see all the possibilities, said Shoko Ikeda, Zoho Lead Manager of Benesse.This strategic alliance not only strengthens the bond between Webuters and Benesse India but also lays a solid foundation for future collaboration and innovation. Both organizations are committed to ensuring that technological advancements continue to enhance user experience and operational productivity.About Webuters Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: Webuters Technologies is a premier technology solution provider specializing in digital transformation, AI solutions, digital commerce, product engineering, and IT consultancy. Known for its innovative approaches and cutting-edge solutions, Webuters aims to empower businesses worldwide to harness the potential of technology for sustainable growth. For more information, visit official website of WebutersAbout Benesse India: Benesse India is dedicated to bringing innovative educational services and products to the Indian market, focusing on fostering lifelong learning and individual growth. Since 2022, Benesse India has been actively involved in improving educational standards and creating positive impacts across select schools in the country. For more information, visit official website of Benesse India .

