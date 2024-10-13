Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed current happenings around the region and beyond with assistants from his ministry, including plans by the leadership to keep national development on an upward trajectory.

KUWAIT -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi attended a presentation on the updates of the digital 51 and the successes it made in the first stage of its strategy.

DOHA -- The Chairman of the General Authority for Combating (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim underlined the importance of participating in the 10th ministerial committee meeting of the Anti-Corruption Agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Qatari capital, Doha.

DOHA -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Saudi Arabia Minister of Economic and Planning Affairs in the Kingdom Faisal Al-Ibrahim in the State of Qatar, Doha.

CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad AbulGheit strongly condemned the Israeli occupying forces ongoing massacres of the Palestinian people in the northern Gaza Strip, especially in Jabalia, which left hundreds dead and wounded. (end) mb