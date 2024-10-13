Ukrainian Paratroopers Repel Assault In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the 79th Tavria Separate Air Assault Brigade repelled a massive attack by Russian in the Kurakhove sector, involving 30 units of enemy armored vehicles.

The Command of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.

According to the command, 25 armored with infantry, supported by five tanks, set out to storm the Ukrainian positions.

The invaders were unsuccessful in launching an unexpected attack, as their movements were identified and monitored by aerial reconnaissance. Further afield, the Russian military came under Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drone strikes.

Anti-tank units were able to engage successfully in the battle, and the minefields worked reliably.

The paratroopers burned seven enemy armored vehicles with infantry and one tank, and another tank was shot down.

In addition, 33 invaders were killed in this battle. The same number sustained injuries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kurakhove sector is the hottest as of October 13, with the Russian army having already conducted 19 attacks there since the beginning of the day.