Meloni Tells Netanyahu UN Peacekeeper Attacks 'Unacceptable'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni, whose country holds the rotating G7 presidency, told Israeli Prime Minister on Sunday that Israeli fire against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon was "unacceptable".

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, which includes over 1,000 Italian troops, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

Meloni "reiterated the unacceptability of UNIFIL being attacked by Israeli armed forces" during a call with Netanyahu, her office said.

She "stressed the absolute necessity that UNIFIL personnel security be guaranteed at all times".

Meloni also underscored "the urgency of working toward de-escalation on a regional basis, renewing Italy's full readiness, also in its capacity as G7 rotating presidency, to work in this direction".

Netanyahu on Sunday called on UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", saying Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".

His call came a day after the peacekeeping force repeated its refusal to withdraw from the border area.

UNIFIL, which involves about 9,500 troops of around 50 nationalities, is tasked with monitoring a ceasefire that ended a 33-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.

Its role was bolstered by UN Security Council Resolution 1701 of that year, which stipulated that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be deployed in south Lebanon.

At a summit meeting Friday, French, Italian and Spanish leaders said the "attacks" on UNIFIL peacekeepers violated Resolution 1701 and must end.

