Iran releases ‘secret warning’ to US associates

(MENAFN) Tehran has reportedly issued a covert warning to several U.S. allies in the Middle East, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, advising them against providing assistance to Israel in the event of a potential military strike on Iran. This information was revealed by unnamed Arab officials in a report by the Wall Street Journal.



The warning comes in response to heightened tensions following Iran's launch of approximately 180 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month. Israeli officials have been vocal about their intentions to conduct devastating retaliatory strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities and oil infrastructure. In contrast, the U.S. administration is attempting to manage the situation to prevent a broader conflict that could destabilize the region.



The ongoing escalation between Israel and Iran has raised alarms among the wealthy Persian Gulf states regarding the security of their own oil facilities. There are also concerns that U.S. military installations and personnel in the region could be at risk due to potential miscalculations or escalatory actions, which might lead to unintended consequences.



According to the Wall Street Journal, officials from countries that host U.S. troops have communicated to the Biden administration their preference not to have their military infrastructure or airspace used for any offensive operations against Iran. In a related report, Reuters cited three sources stating that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE have informed Washington that they will not permit Israeli aircraft to use their airspace for attacks on Iran.



U.S. defense officials have acknowledged that some regional partners have expressed these concerns to the Pentagon, but noted that these requests remain informal at this stage. As the situation continues to evolve, the balance of power and alliances in the Middle East remains precarious, with the potential for further conflict looming.

