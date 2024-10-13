Current conflict escalates significantly

(MENAFN) The current conflict has escalated significantly, with the Israeli military ramping up its operations against Lebanon. This includes unprecedented on key locations, such as the capital, Beirut, and a ground incursion into southern areas of the country. These actions have been taken despite warnings from the international community and various United Nations resolutions designed to limit such military interventions.



In response to these provocations, Lebanese Hezbollah has announced a retaliatory strike against an explosives factory in Haifa, situated within the occupied Palestinian territories. The group executed a series of targeted rocket strikes against the facility, further escalating tensions in an already volatile situation.



Hezbollah's statement clarified that its fighters targeted the "7200" military base located south of Haifa, specifically focusing on the explosives factory housed within that base. This military action was presented as a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are facing dire circumstances, and as a defensive response to what Hezbollah describes as a brutal Israeli invasion of Lebanese territory.



For the past 20 days, the Israeli military has sustained its offensive operations, resulting in relentless bombardment of civilian neighborhoods, including residential areas. The military's ongoing attempts to deepen its incursions into Lebanese territory have met with fierce resistance from Hezbollah, which has launched counter-strikes against Israeli forces.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health has reported alarming figures from the latest wave of Israeli aggression, with at least 60 casualties and 168 injuries recorded over the past 24 hours alone. Since the commencement of airstrikes on September 23, the death toll has reached approximately 1,415, with 3,979 individuals wounded, a significant number of whom are women and children. Furthermore, over 1.34 million people have been displaced as a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict, according to official statistics provided by Anatolia.



As the situation continues to deteriorate, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon becomes increasingly urgent, attracting the attention of the international community, which is calling for immediate de-escalation and the pursuit of peace to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

