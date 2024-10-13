4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Ethiopia
10/13/2024 4:00:19 AM
Addis Ababa: An earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck central Ethiopia on Sunday.
The earthquake was 17 kilometers from the Awash area, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said in a statement.
There have been no reports of material damage or human losses so far.
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Awash on Oct. 7, without recording any human losses or material damage.
