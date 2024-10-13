4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Ethiopia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Addis Ababa: An earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck central Ethiopia on Sunday.

The earthquake was 17 kilometers from the Awash area, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said in a statement.

There have been no reports of material damage or human losses so far.

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Awash on Oct. 7, without recording any human losses or material damage.