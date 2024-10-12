DPS-MIS Principal Speaks On Women's Leadership At Seminar
Date
10/12/2024 11:05:05 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS-Modern Indian School principal Asna Nafees was the keynote speaker at the InspireHER seminar, on 'Empowering Women in Leadership Roles', organised by the Indian Cultural Centre Youth Wing.
