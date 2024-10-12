MPD Arrests Suspect In Multiple Carjackings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two armed carjackings in Northwest.

On Friday, August 16, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of 10th Street, Northwest, for reports of a carjacking. The victim was ordered out of their car at gunpoint. Two suspects then jumped into the victim's car and drove off. CCN 24126001

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of 6th Street, Northwest, for reports of a carjacking. The had firearms pointed at them and two suspects jumped into the victim's car and drove off. CCN 24126052

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., with the assistance of the U.S Marshals Service, 17-year-old Jordan Grice of Northwest was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody, with two counts of Armed Carjacking .

