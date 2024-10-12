India Slams 'Deplorable' Acts Of Theft At Kali Temple And Desecration Of Hindu Temples In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) A day after the theft of Goddess Kali's crown from a temple in Bangladesh, India on Saturday expressed "serious concern" over the continuing desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in the neighbouring country while labelling the recent events as "deplorable".

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Saturday.

"We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time," it added.

The crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple at Satkhira in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh.

The temple is revered as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas spread across India and neighbouring countries.

"We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh. We express deep concern and urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh stated on Friday.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh has been targeted repeatedly after the formation of the interim government in Dhaka under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus following the unceremonious ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Analysts believe that the key conspirators behind these incidents are certain radical Islamists from Jamaat-e-Islami who want to turn Bangladesh into a Shariah-ruled country.

Even though Abul Fayez Muhammad Khalid Hossain, the Advisor for Religious Affairs in the interim government, had assured that people who are found guilty of committing such "heinous acts" will be punished by the current regime, the attacks on Hindus have only increased over the past few weeks.