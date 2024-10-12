Azerbaijan To Host FIBA 3X3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers For First Time
Date
10/12/2024 6:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan is set to make its mark on the international
basketball scene by hosting the FIBA 3x3 basketball World Cup
Qualifiers for the first time, Azernews
reports.
This landmark event, organized in collaboration with the
Azerbaijan Basketball Federation and the International Basketball
Federation (FIBA), is scheduled to take place in Baku on May 24-25,
2025.
The tournament will feature six men's and six women's teams
competing for a chance to qualify for the World Cup.
The Azerbaijani national teams will be among the participants,
vying for a place in the main stage of the tournament. The top
three teams from the qualifying matches in each gender will secure
their spots in the World Cup, making this event a critical stepping
stone for the participating nations.
MENAFN12102024000195011045ID1108772329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.