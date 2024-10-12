عربي


Azerbaijan To Host FIBA 3X3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers For First Time

10/12/2024 6:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is set to make its mark on the international basketball scene by hosting the FIBA 3x3 basketball World Cup Qualifiers for the first time, Azernews reports.

This landmark event, organized in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), is scheduled to take place in Baku on May 24-25, 2025.

The tournament will feature six men's and six women's teams competing for a chance to qualify for the World Cup.

The Azerbaijani national teams will be among the participants, vying for a place in the main stage of the tournament. The top three teams from the qualifying matches in each gender will secure their spots in the World Cup, making this event a critical stepping stone for the participating nations.

