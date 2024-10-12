Let's Pledge To End Evils In Society: Union Minister Shekhawat On Vijayadashmi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Oct 12 (IANS) On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, Union Culture and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday called upon people to take a pledge to end the evils in society.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the festival, the Union Minister said: "Vijayadashami is not only the day of burning Ravana's effigy but also of making resolutions. Today, we have to take a pledge to end the evils prevalent in society. Hindu society should take a pledge every year in this reference."

Extending Dussehra greetings, he said in a post on social X: "Across India, these ten days are a very vibrant celebration in various forms, with each offering a glimpse into our rich, spiritual and cultural heritage."

He performed 'Shastra Puja' and participated in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's programme to celebrate the voluntary organisation entering its 100th year.

The union minister said: "Today is an even more important day for the volunteers, because on this day, the RSS, founded with the vision of making this country prosperous and glorious again, has entered its 100th year."

"The Sangh was established by bringing together Hindus for the welfare of the entire society, with the expectation and aspiration of brotherhood in the world," he said.

During the event, the union minister met senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal.

Over 10,000 volunteers converged on Chami Polo Ground in Jodhpur for the event.

"The 99-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a saga of dedication to the nation. It is the embodiment of the basic cultural spirit of India. Infinite congratulations and best wishes on Foundation Day!" he posted.

The RSS, founded in 1925 in Nagpur, will complete 100 years in 2025.

The day was celebrated in different parts of the country with 'path sanchalans' (route marches) by RSS members.

A 'path sanchalan' programme was also conducted in Jaipur in the presence of veteran RSS leader Baiyyaji Joshi.