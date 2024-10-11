France Summons Israeli Ambassador After Targeting UNIFIL
Date
10/11/2024 3:04:59 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador to France after new Israeli fire on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that France condemns the continued and deliberate Israeli fire on UNIFIL, where two soldiers were injured, one of them critically, according to an initial report after new Israeli fire on a UNIFIL watchtower in Naqoura.
The Ministry highlighted that these attacks constitute severe violations of international law and must stop immediately, calling on the Israeli occupation authorities to explain their position. Therefore, France summoned the Israeli ambassador to France to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
The statement added that France recalls that protecting peacekeepers is a duty imposed on everyone, and each party must respect this obligation and allow the UNIFIL to continue implementing its mandate, including respecting its freedom of movement.
France commended all force members, the participating French teams, and all units for their continued commitment and professionalism in these difficult circumstances.
It emphasized the urgent need to cease hostilities and achieve a diplomatic resolution based on the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)
mo
MENAFN11102024000071011013ID1108771128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.