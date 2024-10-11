France Summons Israeli Ambassador After Targeting UNIFIL

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday summoned the Israeli ambassador to France after new Israeli fire on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The French Foreign said in a statement that France condemns the continued and deliberate Israeli fire on UNIFIL, where two were injured, one of them critically, according to an initial report after new Israeli fire on a UNIFIL watchtower in Naqoura.

The Ministry highlighted that these constitute severe violations of international law and must stop immediately, calling on the Israeli occupation authorities to explain their position. Therefore, France summoned the Israeli ambassador to France to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The statement added that France recalls that protecting peacekeepers is a duty imposed on everyone, and each party must respect this obligation and allow the UNIFIL to continue implementing its mandate, including respecting its freedom of movement.

France commended all force members, the participating French teams, and all units for their continued commitment and professionalism in these difficult circumstances.

It emphasized the urgent need to cease hostilities and achieve a diplomatic resolution based on the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)

