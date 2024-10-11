Pharmacogenomics Industry Report 2024: Analysis By Technology, Application, End-User, Region, And Company With Growth Forecasts To 2032

In line with this, pharmacogenomics is also extensively used for cancer treatments and anticipating the possible drug responses, resistance, efficacy and toxicity of the chemotherapeutic and targeted immune biologic agents, which is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of pharmacogenomic biomarker labeling solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They aid in minimizing the risks of avoidable adverse drug reactions (ADRs) in the body and improve clinical outcomes.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pharmacogenomics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Technology:



Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarray

DNA Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

Electrophoresis Others

Breakup by Application:



Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Psychiatry

Pain Management Others

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals and Clinics Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Illumina Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Qiagen N.V. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Key Attributes