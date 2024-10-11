EU Corn Production Rises Amid Regional Contrasts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union's corn production for the 2024/25 season shows promise despite regional challenges. Farmers across the bloc anticipate a modest increase in output compared to the previous year.



This development highlights the resilience of EU in the face of varying conditions. Recent forecasts have sparked discussions among experts.



The USDA projects EU corn production at 60.5 million metric tons, while COCERAL's September 2024 estimate stands at 61.6 million metric tons. These figures reflect cautious optimism in the sector.



Weather patterns have significantly influenced production outcomes. France, the EU's leading corn producer, has benefited from favorable conditions.



In contrast, southeastern European countries have grappled with extreme heat and drought. Romania and Hungary have seen notable yield reductions, with estimates down by 18% and 21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.







The total corn acreage in the E is expected to increase this season. Wet planting conditions for winter grains have encouraged farmers to allocate more land to corn cultivation.

Trends in the EU Corn Market

Estimates suggest a rise from 8.6 million hectares in 2019 to 9.2 million hectares for the current season. Input costs have emerged as a key factor influencing planting decisions.



Some farmers have shown a preference for more extensive crops like sunflower seeds, reflecting the balance between production costs and potential returns.



The EU corn market anticipates interesting developments. Import projections for 2024/25 stand at 18.0 million metric tons, a 7.7% decrease from the previous year.



This reduction could impact global corn trade flows and domestic market dynamics. Price movements in the EU corn market will be closely monitored.



The interplay between domestic production, imports, and global supply trends will likely shape price trajectories. The animal feed sector, a major corn consumer, remains attentive to these forecasts.



As the season progresses, stakeholders will closely watch how weather patterns, regional variations, and market dynamics unfold. The situation presents both challenges and opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

