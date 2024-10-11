FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY-DRAMA 'MUD KEY'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the politically and socially-themed comedy-drama MUD KEY, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 11, 2024.

Based on the filmmaker's experiences on the water in the Florida Keys, MUD KEY tells the story of lefty lesbian couple – Liz and Jodi Cohn-Jimenez – two newbie boaters prone to bickering, who head out with their yappy little terrier Pepe to a remote spot in the Gulf of Mexico backcountry called Mud Key. They come in way too hot, completely beaching their boat in the sand, and the local couple already there – right-wingers DJ and Amber Flint – are not too psyched. The superficial niceties soon give way to anxiety, neurosis and partisan politics. Tempers flare and insults fly and no one's going anywhere until the tide comes back in for them to get out.

Written and directed by Coley Sohn, MUD KEY was produced by Coley Sohn, Linda Bagley, Chad McClarnon, and Noreen Dimster Denk. The featured cast is Linda Bagley ('Liz'), Chris MacKenzie ('DJ'), Quinn Sullivan ('Amber'), Coley Sohn ('Jodi').

“What do you get when you stick two lesbians and a lapdog together with a couple of rednecks on a deserted island? Mud Key! It's all the ugliness of our current political climate, set in the most gorgeous of spots, wrapped in a comedy and served up with a good shot of heart,” said filmmaker Coley Sohn.“This story gives voice to the people on both sides, affirming Key West's official creed 'One Human Family.' We're all more similar than we are different.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire MUD KEY directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:





