Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QR1.4Bn In September 2024

DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during September amounted to QR 1,419,242,383.

Data from the analytical real estate bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice showed that 303 real estate deals were registered during the month, as the number of properties sold recorded an increase of 22 percent compared to August, while the real estate trading value index recorded an increase of 72 percent, and the traded area index recorded an increase of 194 percent.

The municipalities of Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Doha, and Al Dhaayen topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during September according to the real estate market index, followed by the municipalities of Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya in terms of deal volumes.

The real estate market index for September revealed that the financial value of transactions in Al Rayyan Municipality amounted to (QR336,778,641), and (QR332,704,875), in Al Wakrah Municipality, while the financial value of transactions in Doha Municipality amounted to (QR332,427,945), and (QR278,053,746) in Al Dhaayen Municipality.

Umm Salal Municipality recorded transactions worth (QR91,832,969), Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality recorded transactions worth (QR33,212,253), while Al Shamal Municipality reached (QR14,010,555), and Al Sheehaniya Municipality recorded transactions worth (QR221,390).

In terms of the traded areas index, the indicators showed that Al Wakra, Al Rayyan, and Doha Municipalities recorded the most active municipalities for the traded real estate areas during September, with a rate of (59 percent) for Al Wakrah Municipality, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with a rate of (14 percent), then Doha Municipality with a rate of (11 percent), while Al Dhaayen Municipality recorded transactions worth (7 percent), Umm Salal Municipality with transactions worth (6 percent), then Al Khor and Al Thakhira Municipality with transactions worth (2 percent), while Al Shamal Municipality recorded (1 percent) of the total traded areas.