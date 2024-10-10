CARICOM Governments To Allocate More Money To Agriculture

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By CARICOM Secretariat

TURKEYEN, Guyana – CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, on Tuesday, highlighted the increased funding are allocating to as the region moves to boost food production and reduce its food imports.

“Since the region has been focusing on the 25 by 2025 [Initiative], we are, in fact, seeing governments allocating increased amounts in their budgets to support agriculture. The agriculture ministries have received additional funding, whether it's funding for extension services or for training. What it means is that our governments are agreeing that we need to do more to produce food because in times of emergency, we need to be, at minimum, able to feed ourselves,” Dr Carla Barnett said.

The secretary-general made the intervention during an interactive session with young people involved in agriculture at the 18th Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) now underway at The University of the West Indies Open Campus in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador David Prendergast, director, sectoral programmes, and Milagro Matus, deputy programme manager, agricultural and agro-industrial development, both from the CARICOM Secretariat, also participated in the session titled 'From Talk to Action: Young People Championing Regional Food Systems.'

Representatives from the youth advisory body led the hybrid discussion, which centred on creating an enabling environment for youth in agriculture; adding value to Caribbean produce through agro-processing; and cultivating the next generation of farmers.

Matus told the young people that the CARICOM Secretariat is dedicated to promoting and supporting the involvement of youth and women in the regional agricultural sector.

“Our motivation is straightforward: your views are important! You represent the future of our region. Your generation will step into leadership roles within the Community,” ambassador Matus said.

The deputy programme manager reflected on the 17th CWA in The Bahamas in 2023, where Dr Barnett called on the youth to make their voices heard; commit to leadership and transformation of the agriculture sector in the region; and create a clear plan of action to advance agriculture.

