Jamaica’S Government Commitment To Supporting Msmes

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, has reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the growth and development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); addressing Wednesday's (October 9) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Senator Dixon has responsibility for information, skills and digital transformation, said that every business needs access to capital and the believes in enabling Jamaicans to generate wealth.

Speaking against the background of the recent award of $160 million in grants to eight medium-sized companies by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ). The financial assistance comes from the DBJ's Boosting Innovation Growth and Entrepreneurship Ecosystems (BIGEE).

Each company received $20 million to aid the development and commercialisation of innovative products, services, processes and business models, says Dixon.

The eight beneficiaries are Esirom, Saddle Energy, HTB Manufacturers and Distributors, Medical X-ray Institute, Sunshine Dialysis Centre, Club House Brewery, Adtelligent and Book Fusion.

“I want to congratulate these eight beneficiaries because they would've gone through a process of establishing that their businesses were sound and that there was really commercial viability for these businesses and their products,” senator Dixon added.

The BIGEE programme is focused on ensuring that entrepreneurs and business operators are provided with the necessary tools and knowledge that will enable them to grow and scale their businesses.

This is done through an effective relationship with business support enablers – Incubators, Accelerators, Business Service Intermediaries (BSIs), Business Development Organisations (BDOs) and Business Consultants.

Recipients of the grants are supported through training and workshops as well as sharing of international best practices through conferences and networking.

