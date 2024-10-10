Swedish Energy Company Test New PFAS Measurement Method

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish company Umeå Energi has started testing new methods for measuring PFAS in flue gases from waste incineration, Azernews reports.

The tests are carried out in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Swedish Institute of the Environment.

PFAS are perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemical compounds used in thousands of everyday goods, from clothing to kitchen utensils, that do not decompose in nature and can pose a hazard.

Research conducted in collaboration with Umeå University has shown that PFAS from household waste can be resistant to high temperatures and can enter the environment through waste incineration residues.

The PFAS problem is global in nature – traces of these substances have been found in animals and humans around the world.

The development of methods for measuring PFAS emissions can be a key step in combating their spread and will effectively control and reduce environmental pollution with these dangerous substances in the future.