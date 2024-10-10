Swedish Energy Company Test New PFAS Measurement Method
The Swedish energy company Umeå Energi has started testing new
methods for measuring PFAS in flue gases from waste incineration,
The tests are carried out in cooperation with the Environmental
Protection Agency and the Swedish Institute of the Environment.
PFAS are perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemical compounds used
in thousands of everyday goods, from clothing to kitchen utensils,
that do not decompose in nature and can pose a health hazard.
Research conducted in collaboration with Umeå University has
shown that PFAS from household waste can be resistant to high
temperatures and can enter the environment through waste
incineration residues.
The PFAS problem is global in nature – traces of these
substances have been found in animals and humans around the
world.
The development of methods for measuring PFAS emissions can be a
key step in combating their spread and will effectively control and
reduce environmental pollution with these dangerous substances in
the future.
