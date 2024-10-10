Kuwaiti Relief Delegation Visits Refugee Camps In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Al-Murshid

AMMAN, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti relief delegation visited on Thursday the Syrian and Palestinian refugee camps in Jordan, to determine their living conditions and support them.

This initiative comes under an ongoing humanitarian effort by the International Islamic Charity Organization in Kuwait.

The participants of the delegation, representing the Kuwaiti volunteer teams participating in the "Gaza Relief" campaign, provided needed aid and gifts to children living in the camps.

This visit among others is part of the Gaza relief convoy campaign organized by the International Islamic Charity Organization with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), launching in Amman next Friday.

The campaign includes equipping six trucks with food, health parcels, winter clothes, and shoes, to meet the needs of afflicted and distressed families in Gaza, providing them with a helping hand. (end)

