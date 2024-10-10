Investornewsbreaks La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) Unveils My Agent Account 3.0 Featuring New Property Management Disbursement Module

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) has launched My Agent Account version 3.0, a major update to its proprietary platform, featuring a new module for property management disbursements. This enhancement is expected to improve operational efficiency for La Rosa's agents, who have increasingly relied on the platform. With usage up 19% year-over-year and the AI assistant JAEME playing a key role in daily operations, the company anticipates a 50% boost in agent productivity by year-end. Looking forward, version 4.0 is scheduled for release in 2025, promising further advancements.

To view the full press release, visit

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 24 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 13 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit the company's website at LaRosaHoldings

