Victoria's Secret & Co. Releases First Annual Women's Impact Report Detailing Progress In Supporting Women All Over The World

(MENAFN- 3BL) Today, VS&Co published its first annual Women's Impact Report demonstrating the progress we've made in supporting women and sharing our aspiration to be the most beloved and trusted brand for women around the world.

At Victoria's Secret & Co., women are the connective thread that give us purpose. They are our associates, our customers, our talent and partners in our value chain. Our world revolves around women and as a result, we have a responsibility and a business imperative to show up for women in all that we do.

In the report, you'll see how we're helping to break down barriers for women, working to represent them in all we do and giving them the opportunity to amplify and elevate their voices through our platforms.

We're proud to highlight the significant strides and work accomplished from our Board of Directors that consists of 89% women, to our partnership with three women cotton farmers in Alabama to the nearly 60 non-profit organizations we support around the world on behalf of women and so much more.

We are committed to continuing and investing in this work into the future.

View the 2024 Women's Impact Report here .

