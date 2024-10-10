It's A 10® Haircare Celebrates 8Th Annual National Love Your Hair Day Awarding $100,000 To Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 10 women entrepreneurs will receive $10K each to help the next chapter of their businesses

In honor of the 8th

Annual National Love Your Hair Day on October 10th, Founder and CEO of It's A 10 Haircare

Carolyn Aronson

invites women-owned businesses to apply for a chance to receive one of ten $10,000 grants, a total of $100,000, aimed at helping them reach their next big milestone.



National Love Your Hair Day was created to champion diversity in beauty and challenge everyone to embrace their uniqueness. This year's grant program invites eligible women-owned businesses to share their stories and aspirations. To further celebrate the holiday through empowering women business owners, Aronson made a guest appearance on today's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show to surprise a small business owner with $10,000 to take her company to new heights.

"We believe in the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the beauty that comes from empowering women," said Aronson. "This National Love Your Hair Day, we're excited to uplift and support 10 incredible women entrepreneurs looking to further expand their businesses and make significant waves in their industries."

To qualify for one of the ten $10,000 grants, businesses must meet the following criteria:



Be at least 51% woman-owned

Have been in operation for less than 5 years Generate an annual revenue of less than $500,000

How to Enter:

Interested entrepreneurs should fill out the entry form at

,

upload a headshot of themselves to be used in a potential winner announcement, upload a brief video (1-2 minutes) describing who they are and sharing information about their businesses and submit a written essay of up to 300 characters explaining how the $10,000 grant would elevate their business and why their company should be selected as a winner.

Timeline:





Contest Entry Period: October 10th - October 24th Winners Announcement: Shortly after the entry period closes

In addition to the grant, It's A 10 Haircare recently announced a major sale to coincide with National Love Your Hair Day. The company is hosting a special sitewide sale of 50% off across its

It's A 10 ,

Be A 10 , and

Ex10sions

collections through October 13, 2024, making it the perfect time to celebrate great hair while supporting women entrepreneurs.

Since establishing National Love Your Hair Day in 2017, Aronson has dedicated this special day each year to giving back to the community from distributing one million free bottles of the renowned It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product to awarding three women with an all-expense paid trip to NYC surprising them with $10,000 each to help better themselves and their communities. Furthermore, as a nod to her cultural community, Aronson also launched the holiday during National Hispanic Heritage Month, a month dedicated to celebrating the vast achievements of Hispanic Americans.

For more information about National Love Your Hair Day, the grant program, or to enter, please visit





About It's A 10® Haircare

It's A 10 ® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's A 10 ® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's A 10 ® Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About National Love Your Hair Day

Created in 2017 by Carolyn Aronson and her haircare company It's A 10 Haircare, National Love Your Hair Day was created to encourage "people to love themselves, appreciate others and join together to impact change." It celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of hair - and humanity - and is aptly celebrated on 10/10.

