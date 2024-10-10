Global Market For Sustainable Plastic Packaging Projected To Reach $122.4 Billion By 2029

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for " Sustainable Plastic Packaging: Global Markets " is expected to grow from $86.6 billion in 2024 to $122.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), of 7.2% from 2024 to 2029."

The global sustainable plastic packaging market is analyzed by segmenting it based on packaging type and end user, with projections spanning from 2024 through 2029. The market is divided into three primary packaging types: recycled packaging, reusable packaging, and bioplastic packaging. Recycled packaging is further categorized into R-PET, R-PE, R-PP, R-PS, and others, including R-PVC and R-PLA. Bioplastic packaging is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable options. Additionally, the market is segmented by end-user into food and beverage, industrial and chemical, healthcare, personal and home care, and others. This analysis is conducted at global and regional levels, with revenue estimates in millions of U.S. dollars, using 2023 as the base year.

This report is especially timely and relevant due to the rapid advancements in technology that are significantly reshaping the sustainable plastic packaging industry. Innovations in bioplastic packaging have led to enhanced material properties, more efficient production processes, and improved scalability, which together make bioplastics increasingly competitive in the market while offering a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastics. Furthermore, the field of plastic recycling has seen transformative progress, particularly with the advent of advanced recycling technologies that have increased the efficiency and effectiveness of the recycling process. One of the most promising developments is chemical recycling, which has the potential to recover over 50 million tons of plastic packaging waste that was previously considered non-recyclable. This method is particularly well-suited for a variety of packaging formats, including rigid products like bottles as well as both simple and complex films, thereby broadening the scope and applicability of recycled plastics in the packaging industry. These technological advancements underscore the growing importance and viability of sustainable plastic packaging solutions in addressing global environmental challenges.

The following factors drive the global market for sustainable plastic packaging:

Increasing Consumer Preference for Bioplastic: As environmental awareness grows; consumers are increasingly seeking products with a lower ecological footprint. Bioplastics, made from renewable resources like corn starch and sugarcane, are becoming more popular due to their ability to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions. This trend is pushing companies to incorporate bioplastic packaging into their product lines to meet consumer demands for sustainable options.

Use of Bio-Based Flexible Materials for Primary Packaging: The use of bio-based flexible materials, such as plant-derived films and wraps, is on the rise in primary packaging. These materials provide the same functionality as conventional plastics but with the added advantage of being more environmentally friendly. Often compostable or biodegradable, bio-based flexible packaging helps minimize plastic waste and pollution, aligning with sustainability goals.

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Demand Increases: The demand for packaging made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics is growing steadily. This approach involves reclaiming used plastics and transforming them into new packaging products. By utilizing PCR plastics, companies can significantly reduce plastic waste in landfills and oceans, while also conserving resources through the reuse of existing materials.

Reusable Packaging to Achieve Efficiency and Environmental Goals: Companies are increasingly adopting reusable packaging solutions to boost efficiency and meet sustainability targets. This includes packaging that can be returned, refilled, and reused multiple times, such as glass bottles, metal containers, and sturdy plastic crates. Reusable packaging not only cuts down on single-use plastics and waste generation but can also offer cost savings over time through repeated use.

