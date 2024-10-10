The Beauty of Hanji that Colored Paris, 'Skin of Time, HANJI'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photos of 2024 Korean Wave Collaboration Content(Hanji) Promotional Pavilion

'Skin of Time, HANJI' Poster

Korea Craft and Design Foundation

KCDF showcases five Korean Wave cultural artists at the Maison & Objet Paris 2024

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The of Culture, Sports and (Minister Yu In-chon) and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation (President Chang Dongkwang, KCDF) announced the successful conclusion of the special Hanji exhibition 'Skin of Time, HANJI' held from September5th to 9th at the promotional pavilion of the world's largest interior and design fair, the 2024 Maison & Objet.This exhibition highlighted both 'the characteristics of Hanji' and 'the perspectives and emotions of the artists' toward this traditional paper. A total of five Korean Wave cultural artists presented a diverse range of works utilizing Hanji materials: ▴Koo Bohnchang (photography), ▴Kim Sunhyoung (painting), ▴Namgoong Whan (painting), ▴Han Kijoo (sculpture), and ▴Joseph Lee (actor, Korean name Lee Joyeon).The original artworks were reproduced as Hanji print editions and Hanji digital print posters, offering a fresh perspective on the use of Hanji as a medium for artistic expression. Notably, actor Joseph Lee garnered significant local acclaim for his portraits of both his grandfather and himself, created using bold brushstroke techniques on Hanji.During the exhibition, prominent local cultural and art institutions, including the French Federation (Ateliers d'art de France), along with distribution partners, continued to attend the event. Renowned global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Renault, and Amorepacific, in addition to both domestic and international concept stores, expressed interest in collaboration. The works on display will be made available for purchase through a dedicated distribution platform, thereby enhancing their collectible value.President Chang Dongkwang of KCDF stated,“Through collaboration with Korean Wave cultural artists who are actively working on the global stage, this exhibition has become an opportunity to showcase the artistic potential and value of Hanji as an artistic medium to the world.” He further added,“We plan to continue enhancing the excellence of Hanji, which has a long history and tradition, while also promoting its modern applications.”

Im Yeowoon

K-Culture Diffusion Bureau

+82 2-398-1667

email us here

The Beauty of Hanji that Colored Paris, 'Skin of Time, HANJI'

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.