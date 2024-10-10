Bio-Digester Market To Reach $54.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increase in focus on sustainable waste management and reducing greenhouse emissions drive the adoption of bio-digesters. Bio-digesters help mitigate methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas, by capturing methane produced during organic decomposition. Methane is captured and used as biogas for energy, reducing its release into the atmosphere. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Bio-digester Market by Type (Small-scale, Medium-scale and Large-scale), Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Industrial Waste, Municipal Waste and Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the bio-digester market was valued at $30.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $54.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033. Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The global biomass market is experiencing growth due to growth in greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices. However, the high upfront investment required for installing bio-digester systems is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. The use of land for biomass production may compete with food production, leading to potential food security issues. Moreover, increase in demand for decentralized electricity generation is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $30.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $54.3 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type Feedstock, End-Use, and Region Drivers

Growth in greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices Surge in demand for renewable energy sources Opportunity Increase in urbanization and waste generation present Restraint Dependence on consistent and suitable organic feedstock



The medium-scale segment is expected to remain the largest type throughout the forecast period

Medium-scale biodigesters typically have a capacity ranging from 10 cubic meters to 100 cubic meters, making them suitable for processing organic waste generated by medium-sized farms, food processing units, and small-to-medium industrial facilities. The design involves a sealed, oxygen-free environment where organic materials such as agricultural residues, animal manure, food waste, and crop residues undergo microbial decomposition. Medium-scale biodigesters provide decentralized energy solutions. They offer a reliable source of clean energy for cooking and lighting, improving living conditions and reducing indoor air pollution associated with traditional biomass fuels. Communities can also utilize the digestate to improve local agriculture, fostering sustainable development and resilience against energy and food security challenges.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The agricultural waste segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

In agricultural biodigesters, the process begins with loading the organic waste into a sealed, oxygen-free environment where anaerobic bacteria thrive. As these bacteria decompose the feedstock, they produce biogas, a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide. Biogas can be used directly as a renewable fuel for cooking, heating, or electricity generation, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. The residue left after digestion, known as digestate, is a nutrient-rich fertilizer. It retains much of the original nutrients from the organic waste, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are essential for plant growth. Farmers can apply digestate to their fields to improve soil fertility and crop productivity, thus closing the loop on nutrient cycles within the agricultural ecosystem.

The industrial segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

The biogas produced by bio-digesters in industrial applications can be utilized as a renewable energy source. It can power on-site machinery, boilers, or be converted into electricity through combined heat and power (CHP) systems, thereby reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering operational costs. Beyond energy generation, the residual material from the digestion process, known as digestate, can be used as a nutrient-rich fertilizer, contributing to agricultural productivity or soil remediation efforts. Industrial bio-digesters vary in scale and design depending on the specific application and waste volume. Large-scale bio-digesters are common in industries such as food and beverage processing, where organic waste streams are substantial and consistent.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Bio-digesters have gained significant traction in Asia-Pacific countries due to their ability to convert organic waste into biogas and organic fertilizer, addressing both energy and agricultural needs sustainably. Countries like India, China, and Vietnam have been at the forefront of adopting bio-digesters on a large scale. In India, bio-digesters are widely used in rural and peri-urban areas to manage agricultural residues, animal manure, and kitchen waste. These digesters play a crucial role in decentralized energy production, providing clean cooking fuel and reducing dependency on traditional biomass sources. Government initiatives and subsidies have incentivized their adoption, promoting rural development and environmental sustainability. China has also embraced bio-digesters as part of its efforts to address agricultural waste management and energy security. Small-scale digesters are common in rural areas, where they process livestock manure and crop residues to produce biogas for cooking and lighting. The government supports this technology through various rural development programs, aiming to improve energy access, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance agricultural productivity.

For Purchase Inquiry:

Players: -



EISENMANN GmbH

PlanET Biogas Group

BIOGEST

EnviTec Biogas AG

SEAB Power Ltd

Martin Energy Group

ATEC

Sistema.bio

Zero-D Industries Private Limited Anaergia

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global biodigester market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Biogas Power Generation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and, by Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Biogas Plant Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Operation Mode, by Size, by Feedstock Type, by Application, by Industry Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Organic Biogas Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Source, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Waste-derived Biogas Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Source and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Biogas Upgrading Technology Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Micro Combined Heat & Power Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Capacity, by Fuel Type, by Prime Mover, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2029

Biomass Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Technology, by Application, by End-Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:



David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube