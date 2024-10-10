Govt Bans Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, Says It Aims To Establish Islamic State
Date
10/10/2024 10:11:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The government on Thursday declared Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a global pan-Islamic group set up in Jerusalem in 1953, a banned organisation as it aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally.
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS and raising funds for terror activities.
ADVERTISEMENT
The HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting 'Dawah' meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism.
ADVERTISEMENT
The home ministry said the HuT is an organisation which aims to establish Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country.
“And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India,” the notification said while declaring the group as a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Read Also
Tribunal Upholds Ban On 6 J&K Separatist Groups
Politicians Oppose Move To Give More Powers To LG
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN10102024000215011059ID1108766916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.