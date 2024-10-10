New Product Safety Recalls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Homewerks Worldwide Recalls Allen + Roth Lighted Bathroom Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe's



Reyhee Group and Jingling International Recall Droyd Fury Youth All-Terrain (ATVs) Due to Laceration Hazard; Violation of Regulations for ATVs



Reyhee Group Recalls Droyd Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets



Gimars Playpens Recalled Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Play Yards; Imported by Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Sold Exclusively on Amazon



NPW Group Recalls Halloween Projector Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target



