New Product Safety Recalls
Date
10/10/2024 9:31:39 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .
Homewerks Worldwide Recalls Allen + Roth Lighted Bathroom Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe's
Reyhee Group and Jingling International Recall Droyd Fury Youth All-Terrain vehicles (ATVs) Due to Laceration Hazard; Violation of federal Regulations for ATVs
Reyhee Group Recalls Droyd Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets
Gimars Playpens Recalled Due to Entrapment and Suffocation Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Play Yards; Imported by Shenzhen Jingdu Technology and Sold Exclusively on Amazon
NPW Group Recalls Halloween Projector Flashlights Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Target
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .
- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC
and Twitter @USCPSC .
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist .
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10102024003732001241ID1108766786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.