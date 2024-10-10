Latvia plans to restrict phones in elementary schools

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Latvian lawmakers approved significant amendments to the education law, introducing a ban on elementary school students using cellphones unless they are required for educational purposes. Starting in the upcoming school year, students in grades one through six will not be permitted to use their phones while at school, marking a decisive shift in the approach to technology in the classroom.



The proposal for this cellphone ban was put forward by opposition member of parliament Ceslavs Batna and garnered widespread support from lawmakers in the ruling coalition, the teachers' trade union, and the association of education leaders. The only dissenting voices came from members of the Stability party, highlighting a consensus among various stakeholders about the need for this measure.



This legislative move aligns with findings from the latest UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report on Technology in Education, which encourages countries to develop their own guidelines regarding the integration of technology into educational settings. The report emphasizes that technology should enhance, rather than replace, traditional, teacher-led instruction, indicating a shift towards maintaining a balanced educational approach.



Latvia's decision mirrors actions taken by other European nations, such as the Netherlands, Greece, and Italy, which have already implemented bans on mobile phone use in classrooms. Meanwhile, Germany is currently in discussions about adopting similar restrictions, reflecting a growing trend among countries to reevaluate the role of mobile technology in education and its impact on student learning and attention.

