Iran provides electricity 7,500 nomadic households since late March

(MENAFN) Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, the Iranian Ministry has successfully provided electricity to 7,500 nomadic households spread across 20 provinces, according to a report by IRIB. This effort is part of the ministry’s ongoing initiative to expand access to electricity in rural and nomadic areas, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving living standards for these communities.



The latest figures from the Energy Ministry reveal that, over the past three years, a total of 21,000 nomadic households have been connected to the national power grid. This sustained progress underscores the ministry’s efforts to enhance infrastructure in remote regions, gradually bringing more nomadic communities into the fold of modern energy services. The expansion of electricity access has been a critical component of the ministry's rural development plans.



Currently, over 99.8 percent of Iran’s rural population has access to electricity through the national grid, demonstrating near-complete coverage in rural areas. This achievement reflects the substantial investments and efforts made by the Iranian government to ensure widespread electricity availability, even in some of the most isolated parts of the country. The near-universal coverage has significantly improved the quality of life for rural residents, enabling greater access to technology, education, and economic opportunities.



The connection of nomadic households to the power grid is part of a broader strategy by the Energy Ministry to ensure that even the most mobile and remote populations are not left behind in the country's development goals. As the ministry continues its work, the expansion of electricity services to these communities will play an important role in improving their access to modern amenities and integrating them more fully into the national economy.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108766555