Unemployment rate in Türkiye drops to 8.5 percent in August

(MENAFN) Türkiye's unemployment rate saw a slight decrease in August, dropping by 0.3 percentage points to 8.5 percent, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday. This decline reflects an improvement in market conditions, with the total number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and above decreasing by 89,000, bringing the total number of job seekers down to 3.055 million. When compared to the same period last year, the unemployment rate experienced a more substantial drop of 0.7 percentage points, demonstrating ongoing recovery in the Turkish labor market.



A breakdown of the figures by gender shows that the jobless rate for men was estimated at 7 percent, a significantly lower figure than that for women, whose unemployment rate was recorded at 11.4 percent. Despite the overall decline in unemployment, the gender disparity highlights persistent challenges for women in the workforce. This gender gap remains a key area for labor market reform and policy focus, as efforts continue to increase female participation and improve access to employment opportunities for women.



One area of concern remains youth unemployment, particularly among individuals aged 15-24. The unemployment rate for this demographic saw a slight uptick, reaching 16.5 percent in August. Youth unemployment continues to be a challenge in Türkiye, as younger workers face more barriers to entry in the job market. This increase suggests that while broader employment figures have improved, younger generations are still grappling with difficulties in securing stable jobs, necessitating targeted strategies to address the needs of this group.



On the positive side, employment figures showed encouraging signs of growth. The number of employed individuals rose by 78,000 in August, bringing the total workforce to 32.776 million people. This translated into a marginal increase in the employment rate, which edged up by 0.1 percentage points to 49.7 percent. However, the labor force participation rate saw a slight decline to 54.3 percent, indicating that fewer people were actively seeking work, even as more found jobs. This overall trend suggests that while the Turkish labor market is improving, challenges related to workforce participation and specific groups like women and youth remain.

