Trump reveals global denuclearization agreement was near

In a recent interview with comedian Andrew Schulz, former President Donald revealed that during his time in the White House, the United States was on the verge of reaching a significant denuclearization agreement involving Russia and China. Trump made these comments in a two-hour discussion, asserting that such a deal would have marked a major breakthrough in global nuclear disarmament.



“We were close to a deal for getting rid of nuclear weapons. It would be so good,” Trump stated, highlighting the potential for a cooperative effort among the three nations to eliminate their nuclear arsenals. He further expressed his belief that this agreement could pave the way for involving other countries in similar disarmament initiatives.



Trump emphasized the seriousness of the nuclear threat, labeling it “the biggest threat we have in the world today.” He downplayed other global concerns, such as climate change, suggesting that the impending dangers posed by nuclear weapons far outweigh issues like rising sea levels.



As of now, neither Russia nor China has responded to Trump’s claims regarding a potential denuclearization treaty during his administration. The discussion arose in the context of Trump’s critique of President Joe Biden’s approach to Iran’s nuclear program. He accused Biden of hesitance in confronting Tehran, particularly regarding its nuclear ambitions, which have long been a point of contention in international relations.



Trump's remarks also touched upon the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, which sought to limit Iran's uranium enrichment to prevent the development of nuclear weapons. Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from this agreement in 2018, a move that has since complicated diplomatic efforts. Although Biden has expressed intentions to reinstate the deal, his administration has struggled to make significant progress in negotiations over the past four years.



The former president’s comments bring attention back to the urgent issue of nuclear disarmament, highlighting the challenges and complexities involved in achieving a comprehensive agreement that would address global security concerns. As tensions continue among nuclear-armed nations, the prospect of a renewed commitment to denuclearization remains a critical topic in international relations.

