Top Fastener Distributor Chooses AI-Powered Hawksearch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in AI-powered search solutions, announces that a leader in fastener distribution has selected HawkSearch to enhance its search experience across 15 countries and 12 languages.

The fastener distributor will leverage HawkSearch's Keyword & Concept Search features to improve product discovery. HawkSearch will enhance the leader's search accuracy, solve synonyms and abbreviation complexities, and improve the searchability of jargon. Additionally, it will optimize part number searches, ensure accurate results for terms with varying spacing, support different format variations, and incorporate advanced machine learning and reporting capabilities.

This partnership reinforces HawkSearch's position as a leading solution for the B2B sector, demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional search experiences.

“With the complex demands of the fastener industry, our platform is designed to provide a more intuitive and efficient search experience,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline.“HawkSearch will help them meet customer expectations and set a new standard for product discovery in the fastener sector.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered solutions. To learn more, visit .

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

...