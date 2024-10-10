Edcor Honored With Benefitspro 2024 Luminaries Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Company recognized for its positive impact in its field

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Educational benefits leader Edcor has been honored with a BenefitsPRO 2024 Luminaries Award, which celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry.Winners are recognized for their efforts to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business.“Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans,” says BenefitsPRO Editor in Chief Paul Wilson.“BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way.”The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.“We're so pleased to be recognized by BenefitsPRO for our work,” said Adrienne L. Way, Edcor Owner, President and CEO.“We're meeting the needs of companies to ensure their employees are getting the necessary education and training that leads to long-term growth and accomplishment.”Edcor serves clients in a variety of segments, including consumer staples, industrial supply and industrial services. The company continues to diversify its client base, while retaining and expanding its reach into arenas where it currently has clients, such as healthcare.The company's customers range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller technology-focused enterprises to small, community-centric businesses.About BenefitsPROBenefitsPRO is a leading insurance-industry news and events outlet that is part of ALM, a global information, data, intelligence and content company with reporters and editors globally.About EdcorEdcor, a certified woman-owned business, is the benchmark in education benefits administration. For over 40 years, our customized service and software solutions have allowed clients to use education benefits programs, including tuition assistance and student loan assistance, for employee recruiting, retention and development. Additional information can be found at .# # #

