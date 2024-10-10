Cartpet Museum To Host Int'l Exhibition Climates And Carpets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On November 15, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will
launch an international exhibition "Climates and Carpets",
dedicated to the 29th session of the conference of the Parties
(COP29) to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate
Change, Azernews reports.
The event is co-organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. The exhibition will showcase
works created by renowned artists from Azerbaijan, the USA, the
United Arab Emirates, Mexico and Russia, inspired by the
Azerbaijani art of carpet weaving, a craft of universal value and
its traditional patterns.
Favourable climate conditions and captivating nature of our
motherland have played their significant role in the emergence and
development of the ancient folk art of carpet weaving.
Eco-friendly, colourful and rich-patterned carpets mirror all the
beauties of the Azerbaijani nature. The exhibition aims to draw
attention to the importance of combating climate change and
promoting a healthy lifestyle through artworks created in new
techniques by contemporary artists, based on ancient traditions,
while calling for solutions to ecological problems and protection
of the environment.
The exhibition will feature a mutual work Born in Flames by a
famous Russian actress, director, artist, singer and TV presenter
Natalya Bochkareva, professors at the Stroganov Moscow State
Academy of Arts and Industry Galina & Andrey Krivolapov. Moreover,
Dr. Nnenna Okore, a professor at North Park University (Chicago),
Mexican artist Pedro Cesar Peralta, Honoured Artists Taryer
Bashirov and Faig Ahmed, Honoured Worker of Culture Elmira Abbasly,
artists Mammad Rashidov, Milena Nabiyeva, Mahar Maharramov, Tarana
Aliyeva and students of Integration Training Boarding School No 11
of Bilgah settlement will take part in this international project.
The diverse art pieces made from various recycled materials such as
glass, wool, metal, bioplastics, cheesecloth, fibres, sawdust, etc.
will be presented.
The opening ceremony will feature cutting of the loom a carpet
Green World by Honoured Artist Taryer Bashirov, dedicated to COP29
and woven in the Traditional Technology Department of the
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Furthermore, Rufat Rzayev will
demonstrate hasir (a mat) weaving craft and members of the Women's
Union of the United Arab Emirates will conduct masterclasses on
weaving.
The exhibition will be on until November 30.
